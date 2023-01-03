Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.06 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.
Progress Software Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 162,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,026. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23.
Insider Activity at Progress Software
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
Featured Stories
