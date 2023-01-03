Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.06 million.

Several research firms have commented on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 162,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,026. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $247,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $247,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $206,324.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,522.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

