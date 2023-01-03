Prom (PROM) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00023171 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $70.60 million and $2.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039471 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019308 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00229264 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.84404162 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,652,458.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

