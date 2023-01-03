ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. 28,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

