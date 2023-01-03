PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 4.7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.44. 13,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,070,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 73.2% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

