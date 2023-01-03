Qtum One Day Trading Volume Hits $25.16 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00011316 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $197.29 million and approximately $25.16 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.33 or 0.07277129 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00032185 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060845 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023508 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,479,433 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

