Quantfury Token (QTF) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.03 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $88.03 million and approximately $932.30 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for $8.80 or 0.00052755 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.8121241 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,897.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

