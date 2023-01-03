Quantum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180,951.74 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $56,002.21 and approximately $180,951.74 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00230205 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009998 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,941.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

