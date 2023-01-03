QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $130.08 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $130.08 million and $130,830.66 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00171027 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $118,427.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

