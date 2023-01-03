Radio Caca Price Down 3.9% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $54.70 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

