Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RDI stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. Reading International has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.49.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
