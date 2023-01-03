Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RDI stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. Reading International has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

