ReddCoin Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and $9,840.27 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00448794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00032006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020968 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000843 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

