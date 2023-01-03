Renaissance Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $7,623,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $708.63 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $927.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $702.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

