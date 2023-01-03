Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 10,810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,113,000 after purchasing an additional 831,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

