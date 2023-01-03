RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.67.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $184.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.08. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -4.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

