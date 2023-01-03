Ribbon Finance (RBN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $330,518.14

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $61.48 million and approximately $330,518.14 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

