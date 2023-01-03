Ric Lewis Purchases 1,285 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Ric Lewis bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £3,276.75 ($3,947.89).

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 4.99 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 254.49 ($3.07). The company had a trading volume of 23,556,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,410,330. The firm has a market cap of £15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.99. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($4.78) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.52) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 341 ($4.11).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

