Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Trading 2.6% Higher

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD) shares traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 69,294 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Rise Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

