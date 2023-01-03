Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 50,186 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,186 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.81% of Freshpet worth $43,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Freshpet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Freshpet by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 0.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $118.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Freshpet Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.