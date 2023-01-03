Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $39,859.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,050.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $428,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.