Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,200 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,200 ($38.55) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 2,900 ($34.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.54) price target on Shell in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) target price on Shell in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) target price on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.51).

LON:SHEL traded up GBX 50 ($0.60) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,376 ($28.63). The company had a trading volume of 12,707,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,839,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,360.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,256.20. The company has a market cap of £167.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 507.69. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,557 ($30.81).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

