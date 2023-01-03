Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 7%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 456,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 274,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.06 million and a PE ratio of -12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

