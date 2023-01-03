Rune Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $26,268.46 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Rune has a total market cap of $26,268.46 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00008041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34064352 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

