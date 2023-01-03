Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $120.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,347. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $175.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

