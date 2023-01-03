Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. 2,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $26.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.