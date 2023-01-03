Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $114,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 406,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,429,124. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

