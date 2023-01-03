Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,205 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

