Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.96. 156,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,451,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.