Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,926 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.12. 23,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,995. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $110.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.