Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,947 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. 10,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.