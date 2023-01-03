Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,524 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 41,104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $55,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,936 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,569. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $256.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

