Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 0.3% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $300,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. 43,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681,735. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

