Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Reduced by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,225. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).
