Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stake Lifted by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 0.70% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $37,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,728,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,899,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after acquiring an additional 583,608 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.

