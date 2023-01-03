Secret (SIE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,509.51

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Secret has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and approximately $1,509.51 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00111731 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00186414 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00059879 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036817 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00522083 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,087.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

