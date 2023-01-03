Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $157.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $83.48 million during the quarter.
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
