Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.25 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $41.25 million and approximately $440,622.51 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00038806 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00228523 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00167334 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $439,963.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.