Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 6%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. 6,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 598,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $976.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of Select Energy Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 82,752 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

