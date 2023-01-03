Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.63% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $28,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

