Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,725,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,481,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. 754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,899. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71.
