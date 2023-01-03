Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.62

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 148551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.