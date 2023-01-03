Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.46 and last traded at $50.65. Approximately 5,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.