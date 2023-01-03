Short Interest in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Declines By 15.2%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 12,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Trading Down 4.6 %

ARDX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 102,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,927. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.