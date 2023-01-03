Short Interest in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expands By 12.3%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,700 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 876,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 578,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Assurant Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE AIZ traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.32. 335,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,329. Assurant has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

