Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Rises By 12.4%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 86,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several brokerages recently commented on ATXS. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.
In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 908,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,038,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,782.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ATXS traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $15.45.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
