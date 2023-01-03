Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Rises By 12.4%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 86,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ATXS. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 908,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,038,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,782.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATXS traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.