Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Drops By 19.1%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Barnwell Industries stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. 60,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,387. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Barnwell Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

