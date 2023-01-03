Short Interest in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Rises By 8.3%

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Battery Future Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Battery Future Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Institutional Trading of Battery Future Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAC. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Battery Future Acquisition by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 69,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

