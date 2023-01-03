Short Interest in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Drops By 9.8%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 581,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

