Short Interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Drops By 15.7%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Biogen alerts:

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

BIIB traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.49. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.