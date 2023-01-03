Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declines By 19.3%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000.

Shares of NYSE BYM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. 78,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

