Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expands By 14.5%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,500 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 563,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Booking by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

BKNG stock traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,023.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,014. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,958.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,887.77.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

